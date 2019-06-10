Buhari Signs June 12 Bill into Law

* With the new law, May 29 ceases to be public holiday as June 12 becomes democracy day

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed signed the new Public Holidays Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 into law.

The new amendment Act proclaims June 12 of every year as Democracy Day and cancels the hitherto May 29 of every year as Democracy Day and public holiday.

Making the disclosure while briefing journalists in the State House, National Assembly liaison officer, Senator Ita Enang, said the Act provides that June 12 of every year shall be both a public holiday and Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“It amends the Public Holidays’ Act which now removes May 29 of every year as a public holiday and now makes June 12 Democracy Day as a public holiday in Nigeria’s henceforth.

“By this Act, May 29 is no more a Public Holiday,’’ he said.