Again, Bandits Kill 25 in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Saturday night killed no fewer than 25 persons across villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident, which also left four others with various degrees of major injuries, is one of the most recent deadly attacks in the state.

The Chairman of Zakkat and Endowment Commission and member, state committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Malam Lawal Maidoki, confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday.

He said the council chairman and a team of joint security operatives had been to Rakumni, Tsage and Kalgo for rescue operation.

They were also said to be preparing the corpses for burial.

Attempts to get the state police command spokesperson, Sadik Abubakar, to confirm the incident failed.

Deadly attacks were carried out across eight villages in the same Rabah LGA last year with many people killed and others displaced.

In January, no fewer than 26 people were killed when bandits invaded Warwana, Kursa and Dutsi villages in the same Rabah LGA of the state.

According to the District Head of Gandhi, Alhaji Abubakar Maccido, the bandits had stormed the villages on motorcycle shooting sporadically.

The district head had also expressed fear that as the 2019 elections were then approaching, there was a possibility that his subjects might not be allowed to exercise their franchise for the fear of further attacks.

He had pleaded with government to deploy enough security personnel to contain the bandits.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had also in February this year confirmed the death of 16 people in fresh bandit attack at Dalijan, Rakkoni and Kalhu communities – all in the same Rabah LGA of the state.

With the Saturday incident, banditry, which started in the state on July 9 last year, has claimed a total of 131 lives.

Buhari Condemns Killings

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killings.

A presidency statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, last night, said the president was alarmed by the development.

It said, “The president, who was briefed about the incident and the arrests so far made by the police, condoles with Governor Tambuwal and the people of the state over the tragic incident.

“President Buhari strongly condemns all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

“The president prays for the quick recovery of all those injured and assures that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country.”