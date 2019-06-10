9th Senate: Wike Meets PDP Senators-elect Today

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Ahead the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly tomorrow, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state will this evening meet with all the 44 Senators-elect of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting billed for the Rivers state Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja by 8pm is expected to take a formal position on who the PDP Senators-elect will support as presiding officer of the Ninth Senate.

The Senators will thereafter proceed to the Apo residence of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by 10pm for a final meeting of the PDP Senators.

The duo of Senators Ahmad Lawan and Ali Ndume, had at various times on Sunday met in Abuja with the PDP Senate Caucus to seek their support for the coveted office of Senate President.

Details Later…