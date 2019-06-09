Sen. Florence Ita Giwa Spreads her Tentacles

Earlier in the year, precisely in March when she turned 73, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, who once represented Cross River Senatorial District, pleasantly shocked many with the opening of Echoes of Calabar, an upscale restaurant on Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For her, the move was like giving life to a passion she is known for: cooking.

Those close to this successful politician and activist, famously known as Mama Bakassi, attest to the fact that she is blessed with an uncommon culinary skill.

Interestingly, since the push kitchen was presented to the public three months ago, it has been enjoying impressive patronage by notable Nigerians in quest of a wow hospitality experience.

Echoes of Calabar is a full- service restaurant that offers an exquisite menu, including the best of intercontinental meals and mouthwatering Nigerian dishes, especially the Efik cuisines.

It was further gathered that this woman of substance is planning to open a branch in Ikeja, Lagos to cater to the taste buds of those salivating for Efik cuisines.