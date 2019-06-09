Delayed Accreditation for Ekiti Varsity’s Medical College Worries Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed concerns over the inability of the Ekiti State University College of Medicine students admitted in the college 10 years ago to graduate for lack of accreditation.

The governor said his government will do all within its powers to provide infrastructure and personnel for speedy accreditation of the medical programme.

Fayemi made this known on Saturday while hosting members of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria who were in the state to inspect facilities at the College as part of the process for its final accreditation.

Fayemi said he was optimistic that with the efforts of the state government and the university towards ensuring improved facilities, the college would get the final nod of the council and would be able to graduate its first set of medical doctors.

“This is something that is long overdue as you can see that 10 years is a long time and for these students to have been in school waiting to have this over with. Let’s hope that by the time you finish this accreditation, they won’t have any reason not to receive positive nod from you that will not allow them to become properly recognised medical doctors.

“For us, it’s been a long journey; it is unfortunate, but I must really thank all of our professionals in charge; they all contributed in their own way to bring us to this point. I believe the students would give a good account of themselves, I met a few of them in the course of their professional studies and I think they are eager to complete this process. I believe, on our part, we would do everything to ensure that we support the university and the college of medicine to achieve the purpose,” he said.

The governor described the situation as shameful, saying it is wrong for any government to have delayed accreditation for so long while putting the career of the students in jeopardy, adding that many universities that do not have the number of professionals as the Ekiti State University were turning out their students regularly.

“I was speaking to one of our icons this morning, Chief Afe Babalola, and he briefed me about the open heart surgery done in ABUAD Teaching Hospital, my mind went to our own students. If ABUAD is already doing open heart surgery, we really need to do more to put the EKSU College of Medicine in its place of pride and I believe we are determined to do that, I will continue to support to the best of our ability,” he added.

Fayemi assured the council that his administration would ensure further improvement on the facilities at the college to allow it graduate more than the approved 50 students, adding that government would wish to retain as many as would want to stay back and work in Ekiti among them when they graduate, because they are already conversant with the various challenges of the people of the state.

The Registrar, Dr T. Sanusi, who led the 14- member council, appreciated the efforts of the state government towards ensuring final accreditation of the college, stressing the importance of adhering to and maintaining minimal standard for setting up the medical school.

Sanusi lamented the delay which made the students to spend about 10 years when most of their colleagues in other courses and institutions might have completed their doctorate.

He explained that the council is a regulatory body that must ensure that minimum standard is maintained because it has the responsibility to ensure that the health of the people are not put in jeopardy.