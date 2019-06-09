Dangote Compensates Victims of Anambra Truck Accident

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Dangote Group has paid a sum of N10 million to traders affected by an accident involving one of its trucks which lost control and swerved into Afo Ibughubu Market, Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State. The company presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the State House, Awka in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke and representatives of NEM Insurance Plc, among others.

The accident, which occurred sometimes in 2018, claimed at least three lives; seven suffered varying degrees of injury and some traders lost their wares and commodities

At Akwa yesterday, Dangote Group compensated the victims of the accident NEM Insurance Plc, an insurance company engaged to settle damages caused by any of the company’s heavy duty trucks across the country.

Addressing the delegation through his deputy, the state governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, commended Dangote Group for compensating the victims of the accidents.

Unlike before when the company’s drivers are known to run away from accident scenes, leaving their victims to bear their loss alone, the governor said the company had stood by the victims and compensated them.

Obiano, therefore, encouraged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money given to them, noting however that no amount of money can replace their lost loved ones or properties.

Obiano called on the company to device means of giving back to society, noting that Anambra was also one of the major patrons of the company’s products in the country, especially its brand of cement.

Before the presentation of cheques, a representative of the insurance company, Mr. Kolawole Lateef commended the state government and the victims of the accident for amicably settling with the company without involving the courts.

He consoled the affected persons, especially those that lost their loved ones to the incident.