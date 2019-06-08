True Love Tested in ‘Cold Feet’

Movie lovers are set to savour a spectacular story of love, betrayal and action- packed excitement as Cold Feet hits the cinemas, writes Olaoluwakitaan Babatunde

When a combined celebration of her birthday and their wedding anniversary leads the beautiful Omoye (played by award winning actress; Joselyn Dumas) and her loving husband Mayowa (played by Nollywood Superstar; Jim Iyke) an ex-army colonel, to a weekend getaway at a beautiful resort in Uyo, Nigeria, neither of them could have expected that their relationship would be rocked to its very foundations by ghosts from the past.

Things go pretty well, until Omoye bumps into a charming young man, Tare (played by fast rising Nollywood Actor; Enyinna Nwigwe), an ex-flame and love interest who also happened to have chosen the resort as the location where he would propose to his girlfriend, Teni (played by award winning Nollywood sweetheart; Beverly Naya.

From their surprise meeting, sparks from their previous, five-year-old encounter start to fly and old feelings are rekindled. Back in the picture, Tare’s presence reminds Omoye of the intense sexual connection they shared five years ago. Omoye is wading in murky waters; even as she struggles to ward off this shadow from her past.

Speaking on the theme of the movie, the CEO of Danki Dynasty Group, Darlington Anyiam-Osigwe explained that at a time when there was a huge silence and lack of real examples that address real life scenarios where matters of the heart are concerned, especially amongst young people, Danki Dynasty Group decided to team up with internationally acclaimed multiple award winning director – Moses Ewang, to deliver this masterpiece, shine the light on these issues, especially the associated landmines of emotions and feelings, and change the way they are perceived and addressed in the country.

“Expect an explosive action-packed drama movie and the best performances from the actors, especially Jim Iyke; whose hair we had to shave make him fit into character.” the Director – Moses Inwang said while speaking to journalists ahead of the premiere.

Featuring an array of Nollywood veterans and superstars like Segun Arinze, Caroline Danjuma, and Femi Adebayo Salami, Cold Feet premiered on the 12th of May, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos; the Great Gatsby themed event was hosted by Teddy A of the Big Brother Nigeria fame, and TV Presenter, Nancy Isime.

The event featured the who is who of Nollywood, as well as other important personalities and corporate representatives.

Cold Feet has commenced showing in cinemas around the country from the 17th of May, and is already receiving very wide acclaim for its interesting and engaging storyline, as well as brilliant delivery. It is definitely at the top of the movies to watch for 2019, and is already on the way to receiving many awards and accolades.