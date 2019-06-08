Promasidor Restates Commitment to Employees  Safety

Promasidor Nigeria Limited (PNL), has reassured workers of safe work environment and risk-free operations during its recent Safety Day.

At the event which had the theme, ‘No Safety, Know Pain’, workers were enlightened on health and safety measures, both at work and home.

Addressing employees at the well attended event, Managing Director of the company, Anders Einarsson, emphasised the importance of safety to the company, adding that life can only be meaningful and worthwhile when safety is present and aglow.

Represented by the Head of Technical, Jean Robert Thouanel, he outlined measures undertaken by the company to ensure safe and risk free operations.

Some of these steps as identified by Einarsson included provision of the company’s safety manuals to employees and stakeholders, safety induction for every visitor and contractor, upgrade of hose reel system to complement fire hydrant system and existing hose reel’s stations.

Other steps highlighted were the introduction of iron barriers to buffer and protect walkways, quarterly celebration of near miss recorders, new outfit for safety marshals while all employees have insurance coverage in case of work accident

“Over the years, we have continued to improve on safety consciousness, and as the business grows, it enhances its approach to safe work ethics,” he stated.

Also addressing the employees, Managing Director, Donald Resources and Services Limited, Lanre Eyinfunjowo, who spoke on the topic, ‘Making Safety a Culture’, urged all not to limit safety ethics to work place but also be imbibed at home.

Eyinfunjowo, who is a guest speaker at the event advised employees to familiarise themselves with basic safety knowledge and operate equipment like fire extinguisher, even at home as part of tools to combat fire outbreak.

He stated that good safety culture can eliminate accidents at work and associated illness that may follow many years after.

He said: “The International Labour Organisation (ILO), statistic shows that 2.2million people die every year as a result of accidents at workplace which can be traced to poor leadership structure in organisations where deaths occur. An organisation without proper leadership and safety measures for its workforce could have its corporate image eroded as a result of regular deaths or work-related accidents. Besides, it would affect the economy of such company because resources meant for development would be spent on lives and property, as well as litigations from employees”.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificate to distinguished employees that are confirmed to be safety compliant in the company.