Oxfam Launches €11m Food Project

Oxfam in Nigeria has revealed that seventy (70) rural communities and 8,000 rural households in Adamawa and Kebbi states have escaped hunger under the Pro Silence Action (PROACT) project. The four-year food security project which according to Oxfam had gulped €11 million was meant to build the resilience of communities battered by the Book Haram insurgency and the effects of climate change in the two states. The project started in April 2016 and would end in April 2020. Oxfam in Nigeria Country Director, Mr. Constant Tchona, disclosed this Friday in Abuja at a press conference on World Environment Day and Oxfam’s interventions in Nigeria. He said, “PROACT has built 350 community food reserves and they are all functioning. More than 8,000 rural households escaped the shame of hunger and were able to sustain their livelihood activities without having to use any negative coping strategy as PROACT provided support during the hunger season of June-September, 2018.

The more than 8,000 households received the social protection of food aid, over 1,400 metric tons of food commodities distributed on loan basis to households across 70 rural communities.” On this year’s World Environment Day with the theme, “We Can’t Stop Breathing, but We Can Do Something About the Quality of Air Breathe”, Tchona lamented that the quality of air that people breathe in Nigeria was bad. According to him, “The quality of air we breathe in Nigeria is bad. Look at the air pollution in Nigeria, look at the refuse burning; the about 12 million cars on our roads; the more than 60 million generators in our markets and homes. Research shows that more than 114,000 people died from air pollution in Nigeria in 2017.”