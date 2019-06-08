Obaseki’s industrialisation drive: Preparations in top gear for launch of Edo Production Centre

Poised to drive industrial development in the state and engage teeming youths for wealth creation, the Edo State Government is set for the launch of the Edo Production Centre, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The production centre is a fully serviced production workspace for artisans and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) involving with manufacturing. They are provided access to 24-hour electricity as well as shared storage, equipment and other production solutions.

Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor and Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said all is set for the launch of the centre, which is the first of its kind in Edo State.

According to her, “We are set for the launch of the Edo Production Centre, which is Governor Godwin Obaseki’s recent package for the productive sector. Much as the state government is interested in creating jobs in the service sector and other allied areas, we are also very keen on how to energise the productive sector and create opportunities for youths to create wealth locally.”

She said the launch of the hub is being organised in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and other state agencies.

Noting that there is groundswell support for the centre, she said the GIZ would be touring the Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC), Edo Creative Hub and the Edo Production Centre with stakeholders and investors as part of efforts to attract more investments into the state.

“We are impressed with the show of support as well as the subscription figures for the centre. The major attraction to the centre is the 24-hour electricity, which we are certain is not so common across the country. So we are setting a record with this centre. We will also open two other such centres in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts, for even spread of the opportunities at the centre,” she said.