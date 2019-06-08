Ninth Assembly: 35 Political Parties Declare Support for Gbajabiamila

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Thirty-five (35) political parties under the umbrella of Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP) has declared their support for Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth Assembly.

The Spokesperson of CIPP, Dr. Yakubu Shendam, stated this Friday in Abuja at the inaugural press conference of the coalition.

He said the coalition had observed the unhealthy approach, utterances and media attacks on the person of Gbajabiamila, saying it was uncalled for.

Shendam added that it would be foolhardy that Gbajabiamila, who had been elected on three occasions as a member of the House and as a Majority Leader in the 8th Assembly, with all the security screening conducted and concluded without any indictment, could be besieged by lightweight political folks in order to have legitimacy in the tussle for who becomes the Speaker of the House.

He stated, “CIPP wish to use this opportunity to announce our firm and unequivocal choice and support for the candidature of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives.”

“Hence, all operations of the coalition have been geared towards ensuring the successful actualisation of this project and for a better leadership of the House of Representatives, and by extension, translate into meaningful policy development and the administration for all Nigerians,” Shendam added.

The coalition therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend a hand of fellowship to Nigeria’s of good faith who would be of great asset in driving home his good plans and agenda, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious lineage or social status as he begins his second term in office.