Katsina Assembly Holds Valedictory Session

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Ahead of the inauguration of the Katsina State seventh Assembly, the outgoing Speaker of the sixth assembly, Mr. Tasi’u Maigari, on Friday presided over a valedictory session of the assembly.

With the valedictory session, the sixth Assembly has been dissolved pending the inauguration of the next assembly.

Maigari, in his valedictory speech, said the sixth assembly since it inauguration in June 2015 has deliberated on 511 motions, 453 resolutions and passed 87 bills into law.

The laws, according to Maigari include Fiscal Responsibility Commission Law, Katsina State Farm Settlement Law, Katsina State Bureau of Public Procurement Law, Katsina State Assembly Service Commission Law, Constituencies Project Development Law, Bureau of Statistics Law, among other notable laws.

He said: “There are still many bills at various stages being considered for passage and they include executive and members bills and I hope that the next Assembly will consider their passage”.

Maigari called on the returning members to sustain the cordial relationship that existed between the sixth assembly and executive arm of government in the next assembly.

He further admonished the next assembly to be more proactive in carrying out its obligations in accordance with statutory provisions and avoid having frictions with other arms of government for better legislation.

THISDAY reports that the outgoing members, during the valedictory sitting, eulogised with the family of their former colleague, late Fa’isal Musa, who died while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Meanwhile, our correspondent reliably gathered that 21 out of the 34 legislators are returning while 13 are newly elected members.