Ensure Even Spread of Developmental Projects, Cleric Charges Abiodun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta



The Diocesan Bishop of Yewa (Anglican Communion), Right Rev. Michael Adebayo Oluwarohunbi has charged the new administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State to ensure that its projects and programmes, especially those related to infrastructural development are evenly spread across the three Senatorial districts in the state, and not concentrated in a particular zone.

The cleric who gave this advice in his address at the Third session of the 10th Synod held at St. James Church, Oke- Odan, Yewa South Local Government Area, yesterday, said many areas in the State had been neglected and had not had a feel of governance, a development that had culminated to lack basic amenities of life in these affected areas.

According to the cleric, past governments had neglected many parts of the State, especially Yewa axis and said that government needed to spread its tentacles to all these areas urgently, especially in the provision of infrastructural facilities so that the people could enjoy moderate meaningful lifestyles in order to bring into limelight their ingenuity and creativity.

“As His Excellency is trying to find his feet and settle down in Office, let me inform you that the people of the State have high hopes in you that you will help to alleviate their sufferings. The people are tired of promises, not fulfilled and not interested in white elephant projects that will not translate into direct benefits on them”, he said.

Oluwarounbi also seized the occasion to plead with the State Government to render selfless service to the people and added that it behoved on government to treat every area equally, irrespective of their political leanings.

He, however, assured the government of the church support in prayers and candid advice from time to time.

In his keynote address, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun appreciated the body of Christ and the entire members of Yewa Anglican Diocese for their contributions in the electioneering campaign, despite their ceaseless prayers for the successful conduct of the last general elections.

Besides, he commended religious groups in the State for maintaining harmony with people of other faiths, which in turn contributed to the peaceful ambience of the State.

Abiodun who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said for peaceful religious co- existence to continue in the State, all hands must be on deck to build the future of the state together.

“I want to assure you of our Administration’s resolve to support all religious programmes that will promote peace, harmony and improve on the lots of our people”, he noted.

The governor, however, congratulated the Bishop of the Diocese and President of Synod, Rt. Revd. Michael Adebayo Oluwarohunbi, and the entire congregation of Yewa Diocese of Anglican communion for the successful take-off of the synod themed, “Behold, we have found him”, and prayed for peace to continue to reign in the state, and the Country at large.

In the same vein, as part of the present administration’s resolve to resuscitate the decadence in the educational sector in the State, the Deputy Governor extended her fact- finding mission to Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

Salako-Oyedele, who was accompanied on the tour by a former member of National Assembly Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, during an on-the-spot assessment to Baptist Day School, Oke-Odan, said her visit was to identify the various challenges being faced by the school in order to tackle them headlong and reposition the state of the education in the State, with a promise to build modern blocks of classroom in at least one ward across the Local Government Areas in the State.

While conducting the Deputy-Governor and her team round the school, the head teacher, Mrs. Cecilia Babarinde, said the school has a population of 429 pupils with nine teachers and two blocks of classrooms with four classrooms and noted that the school is faced with inadequate classrooms to cater for the teeming populace.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Mr. Afolabi Adebiyi, added that un-conducive learning environment, encroachment on lands and disturbance from passers-by have contributed negatively to the smooth running of the school.