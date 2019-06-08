Edo 2020: RTEAN Backs Obaseki

James Sowole in Akure



In the build up to the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, the leadership and members of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Edo State chapter, have declared their support to Obaseki/ Shaibu ticket.

Addressing journalists at the union’s Secretariat in Benin City yesterday, the state chairman of RTEAN, Comrade (Pastor) Sunday Erhahon asserted that all Edo people were witnesses to the monumental achievements of Mr. Obaseki in the areas of infrastructural development, economic transformation, social re-engineering and human capital development. Pastor Erhahon noted that when a child does well, it was imperative that the child be given a pat on the back. Similarly, he said it was only natural that a child who passed an examination be promoted to the next grade.

The Edo RTEAN boss said it was against this backdrop that the entire membership of the state deemed it expedient to collectively and publicly pledge their unalloyed support to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

He said RTEAN in Edo state has had its share of crisis, challenges and struggles, adding however that like a child destined to survive, the union had emerged from these challenges stronger and more united.

“We owe our existence in the state to God and the magnanimity of the state government under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki” , the union boss stated.