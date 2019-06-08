Don Jazzy’s New Boys Step Out

SUPERSATURDAY STORY

Inspired by the imprint’s theme ‘All is in Order’ as it continues the celebration of its anniversary, leading record label, Mavin, unveils new all-star song to herald generation of artistes. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Known for its tradition of making hit songs, Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records has, after a long spell, released a new single ‘All is in Order’ and its video, showcasing the new generation of Mavin artistes signed to the label.

Produced by the music record’s CEO Don Jazzy, the new sound features Don Jazzy himself, Koredo Bello, DNA Twins and the latest entrants to the Mavin family –Rema and Crayon. With the move, comes a spirited team of renewed acts ready to reignite the force of its strength which places it as a leading record label.

The new song boasts of the record label’s return. “Mavin don comeback again”, Don Jazzy opens the track with this assertive statement.

“All is in Order” is a harmonious tune that is accompanied with entertaining flick.

Through the track, the different Mavin acts are grateful to God for their new realities. The Clarence Peters directed video shows the Mavin team living it up at a vibrant beach party, with each act being treated like royalty. The video gets cameo appearances from other Mavin Records members like DJ Big N, LadiPoe, Dr. Sid, Johnny Drille, and Baby Fresh.

This is the first Mavin All-Star song after the signing of new acts. This release marks a return to a tradition of collaboration and artistic partnership that Mavin has been known for (remember ‘Dorobucci’, ‘Looku Looku’); making it an appealing platform for emerging talents to develop alongside new and established acts.

About Crayon, Don Jazzy had shared a little story on how the talent was discovered by a good friend and producer – Baby Fresh. He wrote: “Attention, attention, attention. Lol ok nobody died but just give me some minutes of your time. We at Mavin are extremely excited to introduce to you our new artiste by the name Crayon. Crayon was discovered by my good friend and Mavin super producer @BabyfreshMavin.

“So, today is actually a double celebration cos it also marks the official launch of Babyfresh’s imprint label under Mavin called @BlowtimeEnt. Babyfresh has been a loyal Mavin from day one and was responsible for so many hits including Adaobi, My Darlin, Problem all over, just to mention a few. He has put together a solid team and we will like your support as always. So guys by the power vested in me on behalf of Mavin/BlowTimeEnt pls meet and follow our new artist @Crayon this pls epp us welcome him the Mavin way.”

Rema was added to the Mavin family towards the end of March. The Mavin boss made Rema’s arrival known via several messages on his social media pages. In the shared post, Don Jazzy wrote, “Today another Mavin is activated. Mavin/Jonzing is excited to present the newest Mavin. Rema is a super talented young artist I have no doubt is going to be the future of Afrobeats.”

Clinton and Blair Roberts, officially and popularly known as DNA, are identical twin brothers and talented music artistes with a natural flare for performance and the arts. The DNA Twins were officially announced as Mavin Records artistes on February 28, 2017 alongside two other talented new signings: Poe and Johnny Drille. Their first official single with the label, “How Can”, which was produced by Don Jazzy, did fairly well.

The past couple of months have seen Mavin take over news stream owing to the exit of Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks. Wande Coal left earlier. The signing of new acts by Don Jazzy is apparently aimed at rejigging his sagging empire.

Mavin signed investment deal with Kupanda Holdings in January. A deal, which according to Tega Oghenejobo, the Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Global, allows them to grow and take on more artiste unto the label.

Oghenejobo said: “It also means that if you are a young artiste out of any country in Africa, you make amazing music and we are able to locate you, we will be able to put you on a platform that has a track record and the right employees that will be committed on the continent and also prepares your music for global consumption.”