Centralisation of Nasarawa Revenues

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has directed that all revenues accrued to the coffers of the state be centralised to ensure effective monitoring and leakages blocking. The governor gave the directive yesterday during his familiarisation visit to the Nasarawa Geographic Information System (NAGIS) office in Karu, near Abuja. He was optimistic that the centralisation of revenues from all government agencies will give more focus to his administration, especially in the area of providing social amenities to the people. Sule said: “The channeling of all revenues accrued to the state to a single account will ensure effective monitoring and also block leakages as well as curtail mismanagement of funds by individuals or organisations.” He continued that NAGIS, as a major pillar of revenue generation in the state, will start receiving some allocations from his administration that would enable it provide incentives that would in turn attract customers to patronise its activities.

Meanwhile, Governor Sule had commended the effort of his predecessor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for laying a solid foundation in the state, especially in the area of infrastructural development. The governor stated this when he paid a Sallah homage on the erstwhile governor and senator-elect for Nasarawa south senatorial district in Abuja. Responding, Al-Makura appreciated Sule that his visit has gone a long way to show consolidation of the gains of the past administration.