When Debola Williams Hosted Muslim Friends for Iftar

Though a Christian, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Red Africa, Debola Williams, a top player in the advertising and brand management landscape, recently hosted his Muslim friends in the corporate and public sectors, to an Iftar in his Lagos home.

Williams, who is reputed to have helped three African leaders, including President Buhari, to win presidential elections, has hosted the Iftar for four consecutive years.

Some of the faces at the event include; KabirAregbesola, son of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State; Borno State’s born Muhammed Dikko of South Africa Embassy; Ayo Animasaun of Hip TV; Abdulrasheed MuriOkunola, son of the late Justice Muri-Okunola; Olatunji Adedipe of Shell Petroleum; Kola Kudus, a popular fashion entrepreneur, RaheemAkingbolu of THISDAY and Akeem Animashaun.

Others include the CEO of Kraks TV, Femi Bakre and his comic content creator wife, Mariam; Strategy and Category Finance Manager, Friesland Campina WAMCO, Debola Idowu; Group Chief Finance Officer of Rainoil, Naheemah Adediran, Federal Inland Revenue Services big boy, Fuad Laguda and founder of Abaya Lagos, Salihat Adewunmi Rahaman. The Iftar also paraded a few Muslim expatriates.

Speaking on why he always wants to identify with his Muslim friends during Ramadan, Debola said beyond religious leaning, he sees himself first as a Nigerian and he sees his friends, whether Muslim or Christian as family members.

He also stated that in line with the spirit of the season, he considers it necessary to extend love to the Muslim brothers and sisters, who are his friends.

“We are all Nigerians, we work together in offices, we share a lot in common and we are in the best position to demonstrate love and show the world that Nigeria is beautiful with quality minds. I have always supported any move that will deepen my relationship with friends and I see Ramadan period as a good time to show love to my Muslim friends.”

Responding on behalf of the invited guests, KabirAregbesola, who led a prayer session for Adebola, called on Muslims to always strive to promote peace as in line with Islamic teachings. He described Adebola as an inspiring Nigerian, who has contributed in many ways to foster relationship and promote the Nigerian project.

“We should all aspire to do good deeds, it is not the food here that matters but the imports of the message the event has passed across. With this, Debola has simply extended a hand of fellowship which all of us must key into as we prepare to take Nigeria to the next level. At this stage, we can only pray for him that Allah should continue to strengthen him in business and wisdom,” he noted.