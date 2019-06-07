Visa Offers Customers Chance to Win Tickets to Total AFCON 2019

Announces winners of the Player Escort Program

Visa, the global leader in digital payments and proud sponsor of the Total AFCON2019, has launched a promotional campaign giving Visa cardholders in Nigeria the chance to win exclusive tickets to watch selected Total AFCON2019 matches live in Egypt. To win, Visa customers simply need to use their Visa Credit, Debit or Prepaid card during the promotion period between 28 May and 19 June 2019.

As a partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Visa has also offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five children ranging from ages 6 to 10 years of age, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to participate in the Player Escort Programme and walk out onto the field before one of the Total AFCON2019 matches in Egypt with a professional football player.

Two of the winners, Tijani Ibrahim from Samfra primary School Ebute Metta and Osidele Elijah from Ansarudeen Primary School Ijebu Ode were selected from the Channels International Kids Cup. The three others were picked from a digital campaign dubbed “Unstoppable Stories” which invited Nigerians to share unique talents of children aged between 6 to 10 years.

Oluwakemi Okusanya, Country Manager and Vice President, Visa, West Africa said; “Our continent embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination. We are a highly resourceful continent that solves our challenges with a mixture of ingenuity and positivity. We are also blessed with a very youthful population and we at Visa want to highlight the passion and unstoppable spirit of our people.

Through our Unstoppable Stories campaign, we have identified inspiring stories and talents told from the perspective of our youth,”

“Our sponsorship of Total AFCON2019 gives us a unique opportunity to be part of what is the third biggest tournament on the planet and we want to, through this campaign, put a spotlight on the excitement in Nigeria and Africa, and also through it, pay homage to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian people.”

Visa will also host students from four public schools in Lagos to a financial literacy session as part of activities for Total AFCON2019.