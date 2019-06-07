SPAR Fetes Nigerian Kids

Peter Uzoho

In its charismatic way of celebrating youngsters, SPAR, a hypermarket brand, hosted Nigerian children to a party across various cities in the country during the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

The memorable event which took place same time at the various premises of SPAR outlets nationwide, saw children engaged in various games and other exciting competitions during the Kids Fun Day and all participants went home with various freebies courtesy of SPAR.

The free event afforded the children the opportunity to experience the hospitality of the brand in a serene and conducive atmosphere. The excited kids were treated with lots of side attractions which included cartoon characters, bouncing castle, train ride, face painting, essay writing, balloon giveaway, free product sampling amongst others.

There were also family competitions like dancing, SPAR Puzzle game, Pass the Parcel, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Doughnut Challenge, Popcorn Dump Race, Balloon Pop, Kim’s Game, Musical Statues, Apple Game and many more. Those who emerged winners at the various competitions went home with lots of goody bags and other consolation prizes courtesy of SPAR Nigeria.

Speaking at one of the parties in Lagos, Group Marketing Head, SPAR, Mr. John Goldsmith, said: “As an organisation, we have always ensured that no part of the country is left out of our outreach projects. We desire to give all the children in Nigeria memorable and unique experiences whenever they come in contact with our brand.

“It gives us joy to put smiles on the faces of these children every Children’s Day and always. The SPAR Children’s Day Party is a way of building the confidence of the Nigerian children and also to develop their innate abilities.”

The company also partnered Real Time Films (RTF) Festival to host a Kids Audition Session at the Ilupeju branch of SPAR Ilupeju, where five children were shortlisted after the audition and would be given an option to pursue their acting skills.

Also commenting on the initiative, the Artistic Director of RTF, Stanlee Ohikhuare, appreciated SPAR for partnering with his organisation in the development of children for the creative industry.

Ohikhuare added: “During the auditioning, we were able to discover exceptional children in the areas of Acting, Monologue, Dancing and Singing. Plans are already underway to feature the shortlisted children in a film alongside Nollywood a-list actors and other celebrities. The movie will be premiered at the cinemas and also during the upcoming film festival.”