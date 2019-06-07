Real Madrid, Chelsea Close to €100m Deal on Hazard

TRANSFER

Real Madrid and Chelsea are believed to have agreed a deal worth £88 million (€100m) for Eden Hazard to switch from Stamford Bridge to the LaLiga giants.

The Belgium international gave a hint of the imminent switch to the Laliga club after he helped Chelsea beat Arsenal in the UEFA Europa final last week in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final,” he said after his side’s 4-1 victory against Arsenal.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know,” Hazard had noted.

Sources in Spain hinted last night that Chelsea and Real Madrid are now preparing the Hazard contract document. The formal signing and announcement will happen in the coming days.

The 28-year-old enjoyed his most prolific spell in England last season. He scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions, including 16 goals in the Premier League.

When the Hazard deal crosses the line, it’ll be Zinedine Zidane’s second marque signing of the summer following the £52 million capture of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.

Real Madrid remain in the market for new talent following a dismal last season. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, among others, have also been strongly linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.