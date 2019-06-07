PDP Govs Seek Review of Revenue Allocation Formula

Ejiofor Alike

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently present a bill before the incoming National Assembly to review the constitution to accommodate a fresh revenue allocation formula in the country.

In a communiqué issued last night after a meeting held at the Bayelsa State Governors Lodge in Abuja, the governors assured the labour that they were very eager to pay the new minimum wage based on a fresh revenue allocation formula.

“We are very eager to pay the new minimum wage to alleviate the plight of workers. Therefore, we call on Mr. President to urgently present a bill before the incoming National Assembly to review the constitution to accommodate a fresh revenue allocation formula in the country,” the communiqué explained.

The communiqué noted that the governors deliberated on the issue of the alleged diversion of local government funds by some state governments and condemned it in very strong terms, stressing that the PDP states did not indulge in such reprehensible conducts.

“Therefore, we challenge the federal government to name the states involved and the period covered,” the communiqué added.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, expressed deep concern over what it described as the politicisation of the security apparatus by the federal government, and backed the growing clamour for the establishment of state police as a response to the worsening security situation across the country.

The forum also described as shocking the intolerance and acts of repression against the media by the federal government, especially DAAR Communications “which we believe is being targeted for persecution”.

“We call on all men of good conscience to condemn this brazen act in defense of democracy,” the governors added.

They commended the judiciary for exhibiting what they called uncommon courage and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities despite the difficult circumstances.

The forum congratulated the main opposition party in the country for what it described as its impressive outing at the last general elections, and also congratulated all returning and new governors of the party who emerged victorious in the last gubernatorial elections across the country.

“We equally and specially congratulate all our out-gone governors who successfully and in golden colours concluded their second-term tenures. We congratulate all our National Assembly Members both returning and incoming,” the communiqué said.