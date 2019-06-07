Owoeye Emerges as Osun Speaker, Oyetola Inaugurates Assembly

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Thursday urged the state lawmakers to be purpose-driven to enhance the socioeconomic development of the state.

He also urged them to see themselves as partners in progress by keying into his administration’s people-oriented and development-focused policies and programmes.

Oyetola spoke after the inauguration of the Seventh Osun State House of Assembly at the Assembly’s Complex in Osogbo, the state capital.

The 26-member assembly unanimously elected Timothy Adigun Oladiji Owoeye (Ilesa East) as Speaker. Owoeye was the majority leader of the sixth assembly.

Other elected principal officers include: Deputy Speaker, Femi Popoola (Boripe/Boluwaduro); Majority Leader, Olanrewaju Maroof (Irewole Isokan); Chief Whip, Babatunde Olalekan Olatunji (Ife-North); Deputy Majority Leader, Adekunle Akande (Olorunda); and Deputy Chief Whip, Gbenga Ogunkanmi (Ayedire).

Others are: Central Senatorial Whip, Nasiru Olateju (Irepodun/Orolu); East Senatorial Whip, Babatunde Komolafe (Atakunmosa East/West); West Senatorial Whip, Babatunde Ibirogba (Egbedore); and Minority Leader, Adewumi Kofoworola (Ede North).

The atmosphere at the inauguration of the assembly was electrifying as traditional rulers, family members, former speakers and lawmakers, party leaders and well -wishers thronged the assembly complex to witness the ceremony.

Oyetola, who described legislature as critical to good governance, called on the lawmakers to join hands with him at placing the state on the pedestal of development.

He said the ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people will depend on the determination of the two arms to work together as a team.

The governor noted that the quest to place the state to the path of progress can only be actualised when the two arms work in team spirit.

Oyetola said: “When we work together, looking at the bigger picture, we shall distribute the limited resources equitably. When we work as a team, we shall explore creative means of increasing and expanding our internal revenue generation base for the collective good.

“When we put the people first, we shall harness our resources to achieve wealth and prosperity for our people. When we work across party divides, we shall collectively build and improve on the award-winning template left behind by our predecessors.

“When we are propelled by collective interest, we shall break new grounds and set our state on an enviable pedestal. Honourable members, the job before us as holders of the people’s mandate is enormous, the challenges are daunting but with collective will, we shall leave the state better than we met it.

“I crave your cooperation and support and invite you to join the executive to form a veritable team whose intent is quality and equitable service delivery devoid of unhealthy rivalry and needless competition.

“The executive and the legislature derive their mandates from a common source – the people. The people must therefore be at the centre of our decisions and activities at all times.

He added: “The needs of the people are simple and the same; and they centre inseparably on good governance and quality service delivery – security, including food security, welfare, infrastructure and other good things of life.

“During good and challenging periods, we must unite to sustainably ensure provision and protection of these needs.

“Since I assumed office six months ago, our administration has initiated quality and equitable policies and programmes in all the sectors of the economy in line with its campaign promises.

“It is our resolve to set our state on the path of economic growth and recovery”.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Owoeye, pledged that the House under his watch will promulgate laws which will facilitate development for the state and impact meaningfully in the lives of the people.

“We promise to work hand-in-hand, support and remain loyal with the executive in order to deliver dividends of democracy for the good people of Osun.

“Our actions and inactions will be in tandem with the provision of the constitution and we shall not relent to ensure the tenets of separation of power and necessary checks and balances as legislative looks to promote good governance”, Owoeye said.