Mr. Raw, Reekado Banks Take the Red Night Party to Onitsha

Vanessa Obioha

The commercial city of Onitsha was lit up recently when the Gulder Red Night Party made an epic stop over. With artistes like Mr. Raw and Reekado Banks in the train, it delivered such a spectacular ride to music fans at Shoprite, such that they begged for an encore.

The Red Night Party started with a wild electric energy leaving nobody in doubt as to what the tempo of the event was going to be. The party presented itself as a celebration of the force that drives Nigerians to do great things.

Charged with maintaining the vibe of the party was the energy god himself Do2dtun and he did not disappoint as he kept the attendees in full blown party mode throughout. There was also a full host of games and other entertaining activities to keep fans on their toes and wanting every exciting minute to last even longer.

Mr Raw however took things a notch higher when he graced the stage as if he owned it, performing hit tracks like ‘Strong and Mighty’, ‘Sunset At Dawn’, ‘Abia Anthem’, ‘Forget Swagger and most recent hit single ‘Obo Bu Igwe’.

By the time ex-Mavin artiste Reekado Banks came on stage, the party was in full swing. With each performance, they breathed his words back to him as if they had been waiting all their lives for his performance. Indeed, Banks gladly indulged them as the party became a sing along with artiste. They sang and danced to his favourites including ‘Like’, ‘Easy (Jeje)’, ‘Kiss me’ and his latest hit ‘Yawa’.

But that was not all for the music fans in Onitsha as DJ Big N took the excited crowd on a cruise control as he dished out more hit songs from his wheels of steel.

The recently launched Gulder Red Night Party series is geared to change the party scene in Nigeria. It is an initiative of Gulder in line with the brand’s charge to inspire Nigerians to own their journeys and bravely pursue their goals, creating unique and fascinating stories of triumph along the way. The party will hit other parts of the country in the coming weeks.