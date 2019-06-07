LSWC Workers Shut down Premises over Non-remittance of Salary Deductions

Esther Oluku

The Apapa division of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC) has Thursday joined other LSWC offices in shutting down its premises owing to delay and non-remittance of salary deduction amounting to over N550 million.

Speaking to THISDAY, one of the workers at the facility who pleaded to remain anonymous said that the strike which started on Monday would continue indefinitely till the terms of the workers are met.

According to reports, the reasons for the strike include; inefficiency of the management team resulting to the inability of the corporation to provide water to the state; mismanagement of the corporation fund, non-payment of workers incentives, delay in payment of workers salary, non-remittance of statutory deductions, among others.

The source said: “N24 million was budgeted for cutting of grass for which there are tractors and men who were employed for this activity and the misappropriation of N800 million loan from French Development Bank.”

The source also blamed the current administration of Mumuni Badmus and Titilayo Oridami Bright for conniving to sabotage the system.

“Ogun-Osun River Basin Grant meant for upgrading waterworks in Epe and fund from FDB meant for pipe laying from Onikan to Victoria Island was misappropriated and diverted between Mumuni Badmus and Titilayo Oridami Bright,” the source noted.

The source also revealed that leaders of the workers union have made efforts to dialogue with the appropriate authorities at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.