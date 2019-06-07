Ibejii Concert Set for Second Edition

Vanessa Obioha

Ibejii, the retro-contemporary afro music artist, has kicked off plans to host the second edition of his headline concert, The Ibejii Live Experience on the new Democracy Day, June 12, 2019.

The show which will hold at The Backyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, is an opportunity for lovers of alternative music to be entertained by timeless Ibejii.

Multi-talented, Ibejii is a storyteller who uses folklore, metaphor and vernacular to deliver his music in a bold but sensitive manner. His music traverses genres including, traditional Yoruba folk, Juju, Jazz, Dance, RnB & Soul amongst others.

Apart from his concert, the artiste who is also a twin also has a musical event called Ibejii Day to celebrate twins. Within his short arrival on the music scene, the artiste has made a name for himself with his style of music, churning out three albums.

The concert will also serve as a prelude to launch of his experimental fourth album, MSML (Music Saved My Life).