Govs, Tinubu, UBA, Others Commiserate with THISDAY MD over Wife’s Death

Our Correspondents



More eminent Nigerians yesterday joined in consoling the Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Helen Bello-Olaitan.

Mrs. Bello-Olaitan, 49, died on Tuesday at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki and other dignitaries, groups and organisations had Wednesday commiserated with Bello.

The mourners, in separate condolence messages, described Mrs. Bello-Olaitan’s demise as a painful loss.

Yesterday, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his counterparts from Edo, Godwin Obaseki, and Kogi, Yahaya Bello, also commiserated with THISDAY MD.

Others included former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and others.

They also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

Okowa: She was Mother Per Excellence Who Supported Her Husband

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello on the loss of his wife, Mrs. Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan, describing her as a mother per excellence who supported the husband and family throughout her lifetime

Okowa in a statement in Asaba, said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with my brother and Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, the entire management and staff of THISDAY Newspapers, on the loss of his dear wife, Mrs. Eniola-Olaitan.

“Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy but rewarding journalism career cannot be overemphasized. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.

“The late Mrs. Eniola-Olaitan was a mother per excellence and a huge pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a mother, mentor and role model to many whose lives she touched in different ways.

“As we join the Eniola Bello family and the entire THISDAY Newspapers to mourn her peaceful passing, we pray that the Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and may God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor stated.

Obaseki Commiserates with Bello

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday commiserated with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr, Eniola Bello over the passing of his wife, Mrs. Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

In a statement, Obaseki condoled with Bello, his family and the staff of THISDAY Newspapers over the loss, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to him, “My dear friend, I received with shock, news of the passing of your wife Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

“I am deeply saddened by the news and hereby convey my condolences to you, your family and staff of THISDAY Newspapers.

“Your wife has been hailed for her generosity, commitment to family and the good of society by those who knew her and I pray that you and the family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Accept my sincere and heartfelt condolences.”

Kogi Governor Expresses Sadness

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed sadness with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the loss of his wife, Mrs. Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

The governor stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

The statement quoted the governor offering prayers to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Bello who said he was moved by the powerful obituary posted by the widower, Mr. Bello, said it showed the level of closeness between him and his late wife.

He urged him to put everything to prayer as it was only God that understood why He had to take her away at this point in time.

The governor said as humans, no one could question the actions of God Almighty, adding that death was a necessary end even though mortals sought longevity of life to fulfill some of their desires.

“Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was no doubt a caring mother and pillar of support to her husband while she was alive. The rain of testimonies about her humility and selflessness no doubt endeared her to many, including myself. That is the more reason I am beyond saddened that we lost her to illness so soon,” the governor stated.

He said only the Almighty God could explain fully to ordinary mortals why some things happened.

Tinubu Condoles with Bello, Obaigbena

A former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday, Mr Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Olaitan.

Tinubu, in a condolence message released by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, also extended his condolences to the Chairman of THISDAY and Arise News, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of THISDAY over the demise.

“My dear Eni-B, please accept my sympathy and condolences over the recent passing of your wife, Mrs Helen Eniola-Bello.

“I know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving wife and dependable partner. I wish I could find enough words to comfort you at this moment.

“You must, however, take solace in the time your wife spent while with us and her good service to God and humanity.

“I understand she was an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother of your children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her.

“Rest assured that my thoughts are with you and my prayers are that you, the children and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest, ” he said.

Ita-Giwa Consoles THISDAY MD

A former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday condoled with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the demise of his wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola.

In a statement issued by her media office, Ita-Giwa described her death as a personal and great loss to her beloved husband who has been her friend for many years.

According to the Bakassi political leader, the late Helen was an amiable lady with charming personality who tremendously supported her husband during her demanding days of early journalism.

According to the statement, “The death of Helen Eniola was a personal loss. She was a humble woman, loving, kind and very accommodating. It’s a great loss to her husband who has been my friend for many years and a supporter of my Bakassi project and struggle.

“She has been a pillar of support to her husband, caring for the home-front especially in the most challenging era when her husband was actively practising journalism and churning in exclusives that helped shaped our struggle and democracy.

“I know that she has left a vacuum in the lives of her husband, children and all that she impacted on, but I take solace in the fact that she lived a good life, and I pray that God Almighty will fortify her family to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

We Received the News with Shock, Disbelief, Says Guild of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors said it received with shock and disbelief the news of the demise of the wife of the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, Mrs. Helen Eniola Bello.

A statement signed by the President of the Guild, Funke Egbemode, urged Bello to take solace in the Lord who loves her more than mortals and who called his wife home to be with Him.

The statement read: “We commiserate with you and your entire family on this unfortunate and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, even as we take solace in the Lord who loves her more than we mortals and called her home to be with Him.

“We pray to Almighty God to comfort you and give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Please, accept our heartfelt sympathies.”

APC: She was a Devoted Mother, Supportive Wife

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday described the late wife of the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello, Mrs. Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan, as a devoted mother, loving, dear and supportive wife.

The party in a condolence message last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the ruling party received the news of Helen’s death in the United Kingdom with great sadness.

He said, “It is never easy to come to terms with the death of a loved one, particularly such a devoted mother, loving, dear and supportive wife such as Helen. We pray the Almighty God grant Eni-B and his immediate family the strength to bear this painful loss and comfort the children, her mother and siblings in this time of grief.

“We take solace with the fact that many who came across the late Helen attested to her good heart which was exemplified in her community service and philanthropy. We pray the Almighty God grant Helen eternal rest.”

Your Wife’s Death is Painful, PDP Tells Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday commiserated with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, and his family, over the “painful passage” of his amiable wife, Helen.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, said that the PDP received the news with a “rude shock”.

“Our hearts bleed with grief, particularly given Helen’s exceptionally good heart and life of undiminished commitment, towards her family and humanity at large.”

He described Helen as a devoted mother and extra-ordinarily dutiful wife, who stood by her husband in his selfless service towards the stability and development of Nigeria.

“In our grief, we are however, consoled that Helen lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour.

“The PDP family, therefore, prays the Almighty God to grant “Eni-B” and his family the grace to bear this painful loss.”

God will Grant the Family the Fortitude to Bear the Loss, Says UBA

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa Plc. (UBA), Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, yesterday joined other dignitaries to commiserate with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen, praying God to grant him the fortitude to bear the loss.

Uzoka, in a condolence letter, said the news of the passing on of Bello’s wife was received with deep sorrow and regret, saying, “while we are saddened by the circumstances that led to her untimely demise, we take in the knowledge that she is resting in the bosom of the Lord.”

Uzoka said: “It is with deep sorrow and regret that we received the news of the passing of your beloved wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Olaitan. While, we are saddened by the circumstances that led to her untimely demise, we take solace in the knowledge that she is now resting in the bosom of the Lord.

“The management and staff of UBA Plc, wish to commiserate with you and the family over this irrevocable loss.

“May God in His infinite mercy, grant you the fortitude to bear this loss as we pray for the repose of her gentle soul.”