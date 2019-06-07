Ganduje Tightens Noose on Sanusi

Ibrahim Garba in Kano

The embattled Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, faced a fresh trouble Thursday as the Kano State Government gave him 48 hours to show reasons why he should not be suspended from the throne.

The government, in a query dated June 6, 2019 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, asked the monarch to defend himself against allegations by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission that Sanusi was undermining investigations into a probe of the accusation of the mismanagement of N3.4 billion under his watch.

The query is coming barely a month after the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, signed into law a bill that split the Kano Emirate into five with the appointment of four emirs for the newly-created emirates.

The creation of the four additional emirates in the state leaves Sanusi with the control of 10 out of the 44 local government areas in the state.

The new emirs are Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero of Bichi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II of Karaye, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar of Rano and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir of Gaya.

Although the governor justified the balkanisation of the emirate because it was meant to reduce the burden on Sanusi, it was widely believed that the action was targeted at Sanusi, who was accused of working against the re-election of the governor.

The query, titled: “Report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission,” read: “The Kano State Government is in receipt of a report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission dated May 31, 2019, as per copy attached herewith, on the on-going investigation by the commission involving the misappropriation of the total sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano State Emirate Council under your leadership between the Years 2014-2017. Specifically, the report has indicated the aspects of the allegations and recommendations as set out at pages 14-16 therein.

“Accordingly, the commission in its report under reference, has recommended for your suspension and all other suspects connected with the issue pending the outcome of the case, and in order to allow for unhindered investigative processes.

“In the light of the foregoing, therefore, I am to request you to give satisfactory explanations on the allegations raised within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter to allow government to take appropriate decisions on the issue in earnest.”

The Chief of Staff to the emir, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, confirmed the receipt of the query.

“We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.