World Milk Day: Dano Calls for Improved Intake of Dairy Products

Ayodeji Ake

As part of efforts to commemorate the 2019 World Milk Day, Arla Dano, makers of Dano Milk has called on Nigerians to improve the intake of milk due to its numerous benefits.

Riding on this year’s global campaign theme ‘Enjoy Dairy’, Dano held a farm-themed event tagged ‘On the farm with Dano’ in Lagos recently with over 2,000 guests in attendance.

Speaking at the commemoration, the Marketing Manager, Arlo Dano, Ifunanya Obiakor said the event was to bring awareness to consumers on the need to have a natural, healthy, good quality dairy nutrition every day.

She said: “As a brand committed to the well-being of our consumers, we are celebrating milk and the nourishment it brings, and World Milk Day affords us the opportunity to bring the excitement that milk offers in an educating and entertaining way.

“Our mission is powered by the desire to make every Nigerian appreciate the inherent benefits in milk consumption. We are also walking this path to underscore our resolve to offering quality dairy products to consumers.”

Also speaking, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs Taiwo Fadairo, urged Nigerians to support drive for milk intake due to its numerous benefits.

She said: “Every year, the World Milk Day offers stakeholders in the nutrition industry a fresh opportunity to push for the embrace of milk intake as a prerequisite for good nutrition, invariably, translating to healthy living.

“We have made significant progress over the years, however, the Lagos State is appealing to stakeholders – dairy brands and dairy brand executives, regulators, and government decision makers to intensify efforts capable at facilitating milk intake among citizens as it accelerates growth and nourishes the body.”

In 2018, Dano milk secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records with the staging of the longest drinks-pouring relay using milk. Arla Dano achieved the feat with 650 participants at a colourful World Milk Day celebration organised by the brand in Lagos.