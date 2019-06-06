Tambuwal Appoints SSG, CoS

By Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Hon. Saidu Umar as the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government.

Hon. Saidu Umar, who is also the Ubandoma of Sokoto, is the immediate past Commissioner for Finance.

Similarly, Governor Tambuwal has approved the reappointment of Alhaji Muktar Umar Magori as Chief of Staff. Alhaji Muktar Magori was Chief of Staff to the governor in his last tenure.

The statement by the Director General press and public affairs to the governor Alhaji Abu Shekara said Tambuwal congratulated the two appointees and enjoined them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people, while praying Allah to guide them in their assigned tasks.