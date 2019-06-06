Senate Presidency: Ndume Welcomes Goje’s Withdrawal, Ready to Square up to Lawan

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume Thursday said he welcomes the withdrawal of Gombe senator Danjuma Goje from the Senate Presidency race, saying the race is now a straight fight between him and Senator Ahmed Lawan.

He said Goje’s withdrawal had narrowed down the race to enable the senators-elect make a choice that would serve the nation’s best interest.

In a statement personally signed by him, which was released by his campaign office, Senator Ndume affirmed that he was still in the race, adding that the final decision on who becomes the President of the 9th Senate rests squarely on the Senators-elect.

“Let me assure you that l remain in the race and l’m very optimistic. l have said my prayers. I have implicit faith in God. He is the giver of power. So, there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

“A school anthem says, once to every man and nation, comes a moment to decide… on Tuesday my colleagues will decide. And we believe Allah is on our side,” he said.