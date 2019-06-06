Obijackson Foundation Fetes Children, Calls for more Attention to Primary Healthcare

The Founder and Chairman of the Obijackson Foundation, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, in recognition, that children are the future of any progressive country, has called on the government and other stakeholders to seek innovative ways of providing quality primary healthcare across the country.

He said this at a children funfair event held in Okija, Anambra State to felicitate with children born at the Obijackson Women and Children’s Hospital in Okija

Obiejesi lamented that millions of Nigerian children die from avoidable ailment due to lack of access to primary healthcare.

He said this was one of the reasons the Obijackson Women and Children Hospital was set up to provide quality healthcare to children in Anambra and beyond, regardless of the economic status of their parent.

The chairman of the foundation presented gifts to the children who engaged in a number of fun activities.

The hospital is a pediatric health care institution, first of its kind in the eastern part of Nigeria providing specialised care including surgeries for children.

Facilities in the hospital include a neonatal intensive clinic which is equipped with the world’s most advanced incubators, ventilators and other types of equipment.