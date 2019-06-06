‘Nigeria Can Raise World-class MSMEs with Digital Technology’

By Emma Okonji

Globacom has said that with the right application of technology like digital technology, micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country can overcome present limitations and leapfrog into the global business arena.

Globacom’s Head, Oil and Gas Business Solutions, Adekunle Adeleke, who made the disclosure at the recent African Food and Products Exhibition, which held in Lagos, called on the MSME operators to adopt various digital solutions offered by the company to improve their businesses and position themselves for competitiveness even outside the country.

The event, which was organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, was supported by Globacom.

Adeleke said Globacom acknowledged the role of MSMEs as drivers of the economy and explained that the telecoms company had put in place, affordable and innovative products and services that would promote their businesses.

“We understand that no two businesses are alike and that each has its own unique needs. To address these needs, we offer a range of customised and community-driven voice and data connectivity solutions that help to manage different networking systems.

“These include internet connectivity, mobile money solutions, Wide Area Connectivity (WAN), credit check for postpaid subscribers, and mobile solutions for establishments,” Adeleke said.

“So we have an extensive infrastructure that covers the entire country, a reliable network, the platforms and connectivity for digital transformation that will make small and medium businesses competitive all over the world,” he asserted.

He said Globacom would be ready always to collaborate with businesses to design specialised Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions that would address their requirements, and described the theme of the exhibition, “Sustainability and Innovation: Pathway to Business Success for SMEs,” as important to the efforts to increase trade relations between Nigeria and other countries.