NAF Kills Insurgents, Troops Abort Attacks

DHQ condemns ‘military torture video’

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday bombed logistic facilities of the terrorist group, Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in Tumbun Kaiyowa in Northern Borno State.

A NAF update issued wednesday by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the jets struck structures hidden in dense vegetation within the locations.

“The operation was executed following confirmation by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that some terrorists were harboured, along with their logistics items and facilities, in some structures well-camouflaged under dense vegetation within the location.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording direct hits on the structures and logistics facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several ISWAP fighters were equally neutralised as a result of the strikes”, he said.

In a related development, the Nigerian Army said troops aborted a planned terrorist attack on 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company’s location at Izge Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State

It said troops of 143 Battalion laid an ambush on the terrorists’ withdrawal route along Kubu village on June 4, 2019.

“Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush which resulted in the death of unconfirmed number of the criminals and the recovery of four Ak 47 rifles one mortar, assorted ammunitions, two Hilux vehicles and one pumping machine. There was no casualty on the part of the national army.

“The Nigerian Army, through the Theatre Command OperationLafiya Dole uses this medium to commend and encourages those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation, and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to the security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria”, a statement issued by Army Spokesman, Sagir Musa, said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) last night condemned a torture video involving troops and some bandits, and blamed the troops for overzealousness.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a video footage trending in the social media, visually displaying the maltreatment of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers who were arrested along Road Abuja – Kaduna during a recent operation.

“Apparently the troops had in their overzealousness tied one of the suspects to a stake in a desperate attempt to extract information from him.

“The DHQ wishes to unambigously state that the act exhibited by the troops in the video footage is very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops of the AFN during operations. The DHQ therefore, in very strong terms condemn this act of ineptitude and exhibition of lawlessness”, a statement issued by Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI), said.

It said: “the DHQ considers the conduct of the troops highly regrettable. In order to promptly address the anomaly, the Chief of Defence Staff has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to bring to book all those found culpable in accordance with the military justice system.

“We seize this opportunity to urge members of the public to please report any such misdemeanor to security agencies whenever they are observed”.