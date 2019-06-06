Buhari Meets Lawan, Goje Behind Closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Senators Ahmed Lawan and Danjuma Goje, two leading contestants for the Office of Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

THISDAY gathered that the two senators arrived the State House Abuja for the meeting with the President at about 11am.

The meeting holding behind closed doors may not be unconnected with the upcoming inauguration of the 9th Senate and election of the principal officers billed for June 11.

The ruling All Progressives Congress on which platform the two leading contenders were elected, had earlier endorsed Lawan, who is the Senate leader, for the offce of Senate President.

Details later …