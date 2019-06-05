Youth Employment: Rector Wants Agric Opportunities Tapped

James Sowole in Akure

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Dr. Adeola Odedina, has appealed to government at all levels and corporate bodies to exploit the opportunities available in agriculture to tackle unemployment and youth restiveness in the country.

Odedina, who said this while receiving the Outstanding Provost in Nigeria award from the South-west Heralds Magazine in Akure, regretted that despite the frantic efforts put in place by the federal government to diversify into agriculture, several state governments and corporate organisations have not maximally utilized the opportunities.

The rector, who is a former Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA), noted that the value chain opportunities in agriculture offer attractive vocations and gains for the youths, rather than engaging themselves in activities that further jeopardise the peace of the nation.

He said youths are taking new career in agriculture,“but the gap is that we don’t have enough youths taking up these opportunities to create prosperity.

Odedina also called for a strong synergy to create models and mentorship among the youths who could be inspired by the success stories of others, thereby making agriculture more attractive.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, among other dignitaries at the occasion, implored the federal government to upgrade FECA to a university status so as to maximise the full potential of agriculture for development.