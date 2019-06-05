SWAN Tasks Gov. Sule on Youth Restiveness

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has tasked Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to harness the potentials in sports to tackle youth restiveness in the state.

SWAN in a statement issued by its Nasarawa State Chairman, Cheke Emmanuel, in Lafia, SWAN urged the governor to place sports on top agenda of his administration.

The association stressed that the governor can achieve this by creating more sports facilities and improving on the existing ones as well as helping in capacity building of athletes and officials for them to realize their potentials.

SWAN further urged the governor to reposition the state-owned football clubs, Nasarawa United and Amazons, by way of dissolving the current managements and reconstituting new ones to inject new blood to achieve their set targets.

The sports writers however assured the governor of their unflinching support and cooperation for his administration to succeed, especially in the sport sector.