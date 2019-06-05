Saraki Commiserates with THISDAY MD over Wife’s Death

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commiserated with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen, after a brief illness in London on Tuesday.

Saraki in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the untimely passage of Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello as a very painful loss.

He said: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband. Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”

Saraki condoled with Eniola Bello, his immediate family, the THISDAY Group and the Nigerian media over the irreparable loss.

He urged Bello to take solace in the fact that God has a reason for everything, this unexplainable circumstance notwithstanding.

“God gives and God takes. We cannot query God,” he stated.

Saraki prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

