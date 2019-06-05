Ooni, Others Urge Muslims to Place National Interest Above Personal Gains

Our Correspondents

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has advised Muslim faithful across the country to place the national interest above personal gains.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call yesterday in his Palace in Ile-Ife, when he received the Muslim Community in the area who paid him courtesy visit, after the two Rakat Ramadan prayer service.

The Ooni said that the just concluded Ramadan was filled with blessings and lessons for those who could enhance peaceful coexistence among all individuals.

“Now that the period known for core worship and abstinence from sins is over, we must continue to live that good life and keep seeking the face of God Almighty for Nigeria to live in peace,” Ooni said.

While commenting on the country’s current security challenges, the monarch prayed for the restoration of peace across Nigeria.

He said that the country would be a better place for all if citizens agreed to live in peace and harmony.

Earlier in his sermon at Ife Muslim praying ground, the Chief Imam of Ife Muslim Community, Alhaji Abdul-Samih Abdul-Ahmid, thanked Almighty Allah for giving Muslims the opportunity to witnessed the 2019 Ramadan.

Abdul-Ahmid urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the fear of Almighty Allah which he said was the basis for the just concluded fasting.

Ortom Promises Sustained Peace, Security

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr even as he gave assurance that necessary measures had been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

He made this known in a press release by his Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase He acknowledges and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

The governor assured the people of the state that security of lives and property will remain the priority of the present administration in his second term in office.

Kogi Gov Calls for Peace, Unity

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has extended his heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the successful completion of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In the statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, he described Eid-el-fitr as a joyous end to Ramadan’s month of fasting and spiritual renewal, noting that it was a festival characterised by charitable giving; generous hospitality; and spending time with family, friends and neighbours.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah, the governor said the values of generosity, forgiveness and compassion, which are celebrated during Eid, are ones which should be valued and upheld across the state and the rest of the world.

As doing good is not limited to the holy month of Ramadan and it should continue throughout the year, governor Bello urged philanthropists and well-to-do individuals in the society to continue to support the needy and poor with their generosity.

82 Div Chief Imam Urges Muslim Faithful to Sustain Lessons of Ramadan

The Chief Imam of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col Awali Musa, has charged Muslim Faithful across the country to hold on to the lessons they have learnt during the month of Ramadan.

The Chief Imam, who was speaking during the Eid prayers which held at the parade ground of the division in Enugu on Tuesday, noted that the faithful must continue to control their desires the same way they were able to do it during the holy month.

According to him, the faithful must strive to always live in peace irrespective of their religious, ethnic and cultural differences.

He said that they must continue to fear God even as they fear him in the month of Ramadan and that they must be kind and merciful to one another.

Abdulrasaq, Ashiru Urge Continued Brotherhood among Muslims

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has enjoined Muslims faithful in the state to continue to be their brother’s keepers and promote common humanity.

The governor stated this in Ilorin yesterday on his Eid-el-Fitr message to the people of the state.

The message was contained in a statement signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Agboola Olarenwaju.

He said: “As we bid Ramadan goodbye, I urge Kwarans of all faiths to not jettison the spirit of Ramadan. We should remain our brother’s keepers, promote common humanity, do to others what we want done to us, and be good citizens.”

He greeted residents of the state on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and observance of the Eid.

Ogun Deputy Gov Charges Muslim Faithful on Tenets of Quran

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has charged Muslim faithful in the state to imbibe the tenets of the holy Quran and sustain all the good deeds, even after the Ramadan.

Salako-Oyedele gave the charge while addressing faithful at the Ota Muslim Community Praying Ground on Tuesday.

According to her, she said good deeds such as giving alms, helping the less privileged, good conduct and observing regular prayers should not end after the Ramadan.

She said: “As Ramadan ends today, we should endeavour to continue to imbibe all these good things in our lives because Islam preaches peace and love. During Ramadan, we do a lot of community service and look out for the less privileged to assist them but many stops doing all of these things after Ramadan.”

Nigeria’ll Be Great If People Adhere to Teachings in Holy Books, Says Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said that the nation would be great if its citizens adhered to the teachings contained in the Holy books.

Lalong, in a message yesterday in Jos, urged Nigerians to be faithful to their religious beliefs so as to attract the blessings of the Almighty on earth and in the hereafter.

The message, which was signed by Mr Solomon Gujor, Deputy Director (Press and Public Affairs), called on Muslims to pray for peace and rapid development of Plateau and Nigeria, .

He also urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to offer prayers for unity, prosperity and healing of the nation.

Emir of Zazzau, Katung, ACF Preach Peace

Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the just concluded elections in Kaduna State, Hon. Sunday Katung and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have called on Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

In their separate messages yesterday to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kaduna, they urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies to tackle the challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities bedeviling the country.

In his message, Idris who is also the Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, called on the people of the state to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against kidnapping, armed banditry, drug abuse and other social vices.

In his message, Katung urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Katung who represents Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency in the House of Representatives, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure justice for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religious beliefs, so as to promote unity among the people.

On its part, the ACF in a message signed by its spokesman, Muhammad Ibrahim, urged Nigerians to continue to pray, worship and work for the peace and unity of the country.

The forum condemned the killings and kidnappings of Nigerians by bandits, noting that it was against the tenets of all religions.

Rivers Muslims Say Wike’s Re-election will Attract Greater Devt

The Muslim community in Rivers State has stated that the victory of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the last governorship election has positioned the state for greater development in the next four years.

Speaking during a special Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday, Islamic leader of Rivers State, Nasir Uhor, said they are confident that Governor Wike will consolidate on the gains of his first term.

He said: “On behalf of the state Muslim community, I very heartily congratulate the governor on his re-election.

“This victory has positioned Rivers State on the corridor of further development. We pray God for the safety of the Governor and key leaders of his administration all through second term “.

He said that Rivers State has a governor with a burning desire and commitment for development as depicted by the state-wide roll-out of projects.

Cleric Tasks FG on Economy, Insecurity

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr across the country, the federal government has been tasked to expedite actions on policies and programmes that would improve the nation’s economy and tackle insecurity to reduce the suffering experienced by citizens.

The Chief Imam of Uyo Central Mosque, Akwa Ibom State, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, made the call yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan in the state.

The spiritual leader pointed out that citizens all over the country irrespective of tribe and religion in last four years were going through difficult times.

Lauding the policies and programmes of government in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, Adamu stressed that these must be translated into better living condition for citizens in the next level.

Muslims Mark Peaceful Sallah in Ilorin

Muslim faithful in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital yesterday joined their counterparts across the globe to mark Eid-el-Fitri, which signified the end of Ramadan fast.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Solihu, led the prayer at about 9:38a.m. amidst heavy presence of security personnel.

In his sermon, Solihu admonished Muslims to sustain the teachings of the just concluded holy month of Ramadan, adding that Muslims, in accordance with the prophetic saying, were expected to be their brother’s keepers and eschew any conduct that could derail them from the will of Almighty Allah.

It was, however, observed that the prayer was held under peaceful atmosphere.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, had arrived the praying ground around 8:45a.m. and ushered into the space provided for him in the midst of other worshippers