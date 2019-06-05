From Agbokim Falls, a Gift to the Nation

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that Senator John Owan Enoh has been in good reckoning before his interest in becoming governor of Cross River State. The Senator who is celebrating his 53rd birthday has built an excellent reputation from the state legislature to the National Assembly

Perhaps, it was good for Senator John Owan Enoh to enter the 2019 governorship race in Cross River State. One of the positive outcome of the contest for him is that keen followers of political events across the country now recognize his name, if not for anything, but for the serious intra-party fight for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As serious contenders like High Chief Edem Duke, a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria exited the competition, it became a straight fight between Enoh, representing Cross River Central senatorial district in the senate and the Minister of the Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani. Of course, happenings in Cross River State may not necessarily catch the attention of the nation if it is not topical. The challenge between Enoh and Usani drew the attention of the nation to Cross River for a season.

Indeed the rivalry between Enoh and Usani became a fierce fight as they went in and out of the courts, drawing consideration of interested parties beyond Cross River State. Enoh had emerged as candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election in the state. But a faction of the party conducted a parallel governorship primary, where it announced the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani, as the winner. From then on, things became more than a bit muddled. Events developed into a fast pace. One day, a court will affirm Enoh as governorship candidate of the APC. Another day, a different court could sack Enoh and other candidates of the party currently recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As the two candidates appeared to be equally matched, they continued to fight to very end, not yielding an inch.

Having been their representative in the Cross River State House of Assembly since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, Enoh had the people behind him. From a humble beginning in his Etung local government area, he cultivated the trust of his people. At the end of his first tenure as representative of Etung State Constituency, he was ready for higher service in the House of Representatives. He was in the Green Chamber between 2003 and 2015, serving three straight terms as representative of Etung/Obubra Federal Constituency. Enoh assumed the character of a giant killer in the 2015 election into the National Assembly, when he took on and defeated Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

Incidentally, Enoh was born into a community with a widely known natural spectacle, the Agbokim Waterfalls on June 4, 1966. After passing the West African School Certificate Examination with distinction, John Owan Enoh gained admission to study sociology in the faculty of social science, University of Calabar in 1984. As a student, he continued to blaze the trail. By 1988, he graduated with a B.Sc. Hons. in Sociology (Second Class Upper) and won the Best Graduating Student Award, Sociology department in the Class of 1988. For the compulsory National Youth Service, he served in the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Enoh followed in the footsteps of his elder brother, Prof. Tony Owan Enoh as a lecturer. Between1991 and 1997, he was a lecturer, in the sociology department in the University of Calabar.

The conflict with Usani may make it look as if Enoh was not in good reckoning before his interest in becoming governor of the state. But those who are in the know argue that from his emergence on the polity of Cross River as a legislature, Enoh quickly established a good reputation for himself. In the House of Representatives, he chaired the House Committee on Appropriation in his third term between 2011-1015. He is the present Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.

As a lawmaker and representative of the people, Owan has shown an unparalleled sense of personal duty which has made him faced and lived up to the billing of the great task of public service. He is an exceptionally dutiful, committed and excellent public servant from whatever perspective one chooses to evaluate him. The Senator is a man of warmth and deep passion who bears the burden of his constituents, associates and even the unknown. Owan Enoh is indeed a friend to all and an enemy to none. He is a man of unassailable decorum and impeccable interpersonal relationship record. Enoh is unassuming, vivacious and has a gentle demeanor. He is a man with astonishing legislative skills. His monumental impact which can clearly be seen from the numerous bills he has sponsored including a Bill for an Act to establish a Federal Polytechnic in Ikom and the litany of constituency projects he has attracted to the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State where he is holding sway as the peoples Senator.

Enoh leads a lifestyle devoid of ostentation and modesty has become his longstanding signature. Over the years, he has modeled himself into an amazingly simplistic portrait. He is an invaluable example of the true meaning of political leadership. The Senator’s stuff is not made of the showy grandeur of Nigeria’s ruling class. He blossoms with the yearnings of the people and his disposition at all times is open to attend and accommodate all. His carriage has endeared him to the majority of his constituents and a greater number of the people across the state.

He enjoys a bourgeoning followership across the length and breadth of the state which has made him unarguably the most popular and fearsome political figure at this time. This was clearly demonstrated in the phenomenal growth of APC in Cross River State as soon as he defected to the party in 2017. The once dormant, weak and lily-levered opposition party picked up steam and suddenly became a formidable threat to the ruling PDP. His foray into APC saw an unprecedented influx of people into the party and the tidal wave of opposition started blowing like hurricane across the state. Owan Enoh brought huge fortune and mileage to Cross River APC never before seen since the inception of the party. To put it more succinctly, the phenomenal growth of APC in Cross River State is synonymous with John Owan Enoh.

On all fronts, he became the perfect fit to fly the party’s flag as its gubernatorial standard bearer for the 2019 General Elections. He contested the party’s primaries and won overwhelmingly. Unfortunately, he lost the gubernatorial election to the unwholesome distraction, subterfuge and conspiracy of some of his party men, compromise of security agents and the untoward conduct of the INEC officials in the state. For the first time after 1999, the PDP in the state was rattled to its foundation because of the Owan Enoh factor. He has taken the outcome of the polls in his strides and still working very hard to improve the lots of APC in the state and reposition the party for subsequent elections.

For the love of his state, he sacrificed his return to the cozy ambience of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber which he would have achieved on a platter. He was armed with an economic development master plan to effect the desired change in the current ugly narrative in the state. John Owan is loyalty personified and a disciplined party man par excellence. He understands the rudiments of the game of politics and he plays according to the rules.

The peoples Senator is 53 and still has the capacity to provide more effectual leadership.

OFF THE CUFF

*We may have our internal issues, but the choices are far better than reelecting Governor Ayade because he doesn’t deserve a second term. It’s not all about me or my running mate but a battle to rescue the soul of Cross River State

Enoh stating that he, and not the Minister of the Minister of the Niger Delta, Usani Usani, is the candidate for the APC regarding the governorship position of Cross River State in the 2019 national elections

*The Blood of Cross Riverians should not be shared during the course of our campaigns. Gov. Ayade should not encourage campaign with bloodshed. As we go into the field to canvass for votes, we should ensure that campaigns are carried out in a peaceful manner. I hope to run the campaigns unimpeded across the northern and central senatorial district of the state. We appeal to the leadership of Cross River State under the watch of Prof. Ben Ayade to allow peace to reign in the state. I will welcome my opponent in my village with a red carpet

Enoh pleading with his counterpart in the 2019 governorship race in Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that the campaign was not savage, barbaric and bloody

*Calabar had once served as a headquarters of this nation and with other facts as Lagos State has, Cross River State also has compelling facts to have Calabar given a special development status by the federal government. Calabar City has rich historical, geographical and economic significance. Our government shall make a compelling case to the federal government to confer a special status on Calabar, which should translate to the federal government’s deliberate investments in Calabar infrastructure and to free up state funds for investment in infrastructure

Enoh stating that he will seek for a special status for Calabar if elected as governor

*The state government cannot stand competition and that is why they are doing everything possible to stifle opposition. The administration tries to posture in Abuja as being friendly to President Muhammadu Buhari but back at home, it tries to stifle opposition and do things that are unspeakable. A lot of people have been asking me why I have no billboards in Calabar particularly, but the administration cannot stand seeing my billboards. When I erected my billboards, the government pulled them down claiming I have not paid a mandatory fee of N2 million for governorship candidates which I actually paid

Enoh accusing supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State and those of Governor Ben Ayade of destroying his campaign billboards mounted at strategic locations in the state

*I am running this election to win and to change the narrative in our dear state. I have traversed the state and what I can say is that the people are ready for a change in leadership in the state. The unprecedented reception I have received from the people of the northern senatorial district is a demonstration of the fact that the people are tired with the present administration. The present administration has not made impact since elected into office in 2015. We have lost order and leadership in the state between 2015 till date. Together as a party, we will rescue the state and restore its glory; that is why our campaign is tagged “Better Days are Possible again in Cross River

Enoh expressing confidence that the APC will sweep the 2019 polls in Cross River State

*As members of one party, one family, one manifesto and one symbol, I welcome back Pastor Usani and his supporters to join hands with me and my supporters to provide the required leadership that Cross Riverians are earnestly yearning for. The broom is not only a symbol of cleanliness and integrity, it also symbolizes unity and strength. For, it is quite easy to break a broomstick but quite impossible to break the bundle of brooms. Let us come together and work as a team

Enoh appealing to the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani and his supporters to work with him for the success of the party in the state

*Under the leadership of President Buhari, a lot of infrastructural development has taken place while more are still in the pipeline. These include the construction of federal highways, rail lines, rehabilitation of abandoned projects as well as the fight against corruption in this country. In the light of the above, I assured the president that Cross River State will give him massive votes. This is because we want to belong to the league of APC states and also to benefit more from the democratic dividends that come with it. A vote for Buhari is a vote for the restoration of the nation’s economy; it is a vote to strengthen the institutions of government and a vote to build hope for the future generations

Enoh stating that the state would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election

