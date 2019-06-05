Firm to Organise Seminar

Motivational speaker, writer and founder of Business of Purpose, (BoP), Ms. Tobi Odukoya has said most businesses built by Nigerians were never designed to last beyond the lifetime of the proprietors because the promoters lack ideas and sense of purpose to push the business into the future.

Odukoya, also lamented that what most Nigerians do is all about survival instead of finding their niche and ensuring that they create not only a business that would endure but survive beyond their lifetime.

Besides, she said what most Nigerian business operators do was to copy instead of being innovative, adding that this had been the business system in the country.

While insisting that the youth must not be allowed to fall into this trap, she disclosed plan to organise training on business purpose that would encourage entrepreneurs.

Odukoya, disclosed that as part of the mentoring programme, the first in the series of lectures would be addressed by The publisher and editor-in-chief of the City People magazine, Dr. Seye Kehinde; author and entrepreneur, Dayo Durosinmi-Etti and life coach and host of popular television programme, Hang Out With Tee, Titi Oyemade among others.

She said experts drawn from several industries would help the participants to identify their passion and strength in the business world.

She said the training which would take place at Elohims Tabernacle International Church, has the support of Access Bank, Union Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria.