Axxela Unveils School Project, Donates Books, Others

Ogechukwu Obi

In commemoration of this year’s Children Day, Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), a sub-Saharan Africa’s gas and power portfolio company, recently inaugurated a newly refurbished Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, donated books for the school library and provided school supplies for the students.

Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School is one of the schools adopted by the company under the Lagos State ‘Adopt-a-School’ project, aimed at assisting the government to develop the education sector in the state. The refurbishment project included general repairs of 16 classrooms, replacement of all damaged windows, installation of new library book shelves, restoration of the playground, provision of a fully-equipped sick bay, and replacement of all toilets and sewage system.

Speaking on the initiative, Axxela’s Community Relations Manager, Aloiye Aigbonoga said: “In line with our CSR efforts to give back to communities where we operate, we adopted and refurbished the school, upgraded the library, and furthering our commitment to improve the learning habits and reading culture among our youth. We are also proud to empower staff of the school by providing an improved workplace environment, as this initiative gets us closer to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 of Quality Education.”

Speaking also, the Lagos Island Local Government Education Authority Secretary, Moshood Mayegun commended the company, saying, “we are indeed grateful to Axxela for its intervention that will go a long way in boosting the morale of the students, while giving them access to quality education with the much-needed resources and facilities.

“The pupils of Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School can now learn in a more conducive environment and we promise to make judicious use of the facilities Axxela has provided.”

The school is located within the right-of-way of the Greater Lagos IV (GLIV) gas pipeline, which was developed by Axxela’s subsidiary, Gaslink Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC). It spans from Ijora through Lagos Island’s Marina axis, supplying gas to commercial and industrial off-takers along its route.

As part of the company’s commitment to improve the standard of living of its host communities, it also recently inaugurated the newly re-constructed Elegbata Sports Complex in Lagos Island.