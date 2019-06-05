Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Unveils Foundation

Akwa Ibom state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo has launched his biography titled “Trials and Triumphs” and unveiled the Mrs. Martha and Moses Ekpo Jnr. Foundation.

The ceremony took place in Uyo.

An Event which had in attendance, Governor, Udom Emmanuel as a special guest alongside his wife Martha was also attended by Chairman of MTN communications Plc, Chief Paschal Dozie, Vice Chairman Exxon Mobil, Udom Inoyo alongside friends and well-wishers of the deputy governor within and outside the state.

According to a statement, while inaugurating the foundation, Governor Emmanuel, thanked his deputy for his dedicated support, his reliable counsel and being a role model in moving the affairs of Akwa Ibom State forward.

He further stated that, “the biography on the Deputy is a testament of being resilient in life no matter the challenges and obstacles faced, and urged for Nigerians to always have hope, believe in God and be resilient in achieving their goals.”

The Governor also stated that the books would be procured on behalf of the state government and institutionalised in public schools in ensuring that students have access to such materials which would help them grow and learn to be exemplary citizens of the state.

Speaking at the event, Ekpo expressed gratitude to the Governor and his wife for their unwavering support.

He stated that, “the mission towards the institutionalising of the foundation is one driven by the passion and zeal to implementing and funding projects that will improve the welfare and education of Nigerians.”

Moses further stated that, “the principal aim of the foundation is to accomplish his mission of funding and implementing improved access to quality education, health care, strengthening the capacity of education and health professionals to achieve sustainable livelihood.”

The Deputy Governor further stated, that foundation would also focus on funding bursaries for students engaged in strategic and innovative courses, provide access to high quality health care to low income population, funding bursaries for health care professionals especially those in remote rural areas and tackle the roots of chronic poverty through financial literacy trainings amongst others.