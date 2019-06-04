Zamfara APC Expels Marafa, Others Party faction expels ex-gov Yari, Shuaibu over electoral loss

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has expelled Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa for alleged anti-party activities.

This is coming as another faction of the party in the state has expelled the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari from the party for allegedly scuttling the APC’s electoral chances in the 2019 general election in the state.

Also expelled by the faction is the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawali Shuaibu for conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party during the botched primary elections in the state.

Marafa is representing Zamfara Central in the outgoing Senate.

Others expelled along with the Federal lawmaker for the same alleged offence are Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, and Mal Ibrahim Wakkala Liman.

In a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, and made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the party said the decision followed the activation of the provisions of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) V, which spells out the punishment for members who violate the APC’s constitutional provisions and engaged in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said Article 21 (A) (ii) and (D) (V) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) provides as follow:”

“A (ii) Anti-party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party or bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute”

“D (V) Any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matter or matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party on filling such action and no appeal against expulsion as stipulated in this clause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the members.”

“We are therefore by this notice, informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying right, privileges and benefits from the party, the statement added.

Meanwhile, another faction of the party has also expelled Yari from the party for allegedly scuttling the APC’s electoral chances in the 2019 general election in the state.

Also expelled is the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawali Shuaibu for allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the NWC of the party during the botched primary elections in the state.

The decision to expel the former governor and the Deputy National Chairman was taken yesterday at the end of an emergency meeting of the party held in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Surajo Mai Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bakyasuwa, said the expulsion was sequel to the electoral misfortune, Yari and his co-travellers, exposed the party to in the state.

The party recalled how the former governor frustrated its efforts to conduct primaries last year, thus laying the foundation for the electoral misfortune that befell it in the state.

“After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman, Lawali Shuaibu from the APC.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

“Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018,” the party said.

It stated that the expulsion would be communicated to APC national headquarters for appropriate action after the Sallah break on Thursday.