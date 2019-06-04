Sanusi Edges Udoh on Disciplinary Count to Emerge NPFL’s Top Scorer

*Enyimba’s Oladapo sets sight on glory as Super Six begins

Ibrahim Sanusi of Nasarawa United has been declared the highest goals scorer in the just ended regular season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sanusi tied with Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh on ten goals at the completion of matches going into the Championship Playoff to determine the season’s Champions.

The League Management Company (LMC) in arriving at the decision to declare Sanusi the top scorer of the season relied on provisions in Rule A9.4, A9.5-2 which stipulated considerations to choose the lead scorer in the event of a tie of two or more players.

Disciplinary records which is the second consideration to brake a tie favoured Sanusi as he only bagged a yellow card all through the season as against two recorded for Udoh.

Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar in making this known, said “from our records, Ibrahim Sanusi of Nasarawa United and Mfon Udoh of Akwa United have ten goals to their credit but the Framework and Rules of the NPFL made provisions for determining the top scorer should there be a tie as has happened”

We have considered the provisions including Rule A9.4 which prescribed that the player that scored the highest number of goals at the end of the season shall be declared as highest goal scorer”.

Abubakar further cited Rule A9.5 which states that If two or more players scored the same number of goals, the next consideration as listed on Rule A9.5.1 is that the player with the least number of goals from the penalty spot.

“Again, we have ascertained from the records that both players scored twice for their respective clubs from the penalty spot which led us to the next consideration in Rule

A9.5.2 which states that the player with the better disciplinary records in terms of the least number of caution and expulsion cards will be declared as highest goal scorer for the season’, Abubakar clarified further

It would have been the second season that recently married Udoh would finish as top scorer had he clinched the award.

He still holds the record of the most goals in the league for a season after he netted 23 goals in the 2013/14 season playing for former Champions, Enyimba International.

Meanwhile, Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo has set his sights on the top prize of the NPFL Super Six Playoffs which begins today at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The six-team tournament will offer The People’s Elephant, alongside five others, the opportunity to claim the NPFL title, as well as entry into Africa’s club competitions next season.

Oladapo, was an integral part of Enyimba’s qualification for the playoffs with consistent performance in the regular season, and the CHAN 2018 silver medalist is bidding to replicate such displays and win laurels for his team.

“I am hungry for glory,” the 23-year-old began.

“This is an opportunity for me because I’ve not been able to win any major trophy. I know what the premiership will mean to me, to my career, to my family as a whole.

“So I’m desperately waiting for the super six to kick off on Tuesday and I’m hoping I’ll be able to give out my best that will give me this major League at the end of the day.”

Aware of the quality of the opposition at the tournament, Oladapo knows exactly what Enyimba must do to win silverware.

“We know the teams – Rangers, Lobi, Kano Pillars, Akwa. They are all big teams and we are here to fight.

“We are here to fight because we know what we want and it’s not going to be easy. We are here to fight to make sure at the end of the day we are able to get what we want”

Enyimba will be involved in the opening game of the tournament, with the mighty clash with Rangers International set for 3pm.