Sallah: IG Directs AIGs, CPs to Beef up Security

Our Correspondents

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands to step up security in their areas of responsibility during the sallah.

Force spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Mba said that the commissioners of police have also been directed to put adequate security in place on the highways, recreational centres and worship grounds.

He said that the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and other units of the force have been put on red alert.

The spokesman said Adamu assured Nigerians and foreigners of the readiness of the police to provide adequate security during the sallah celebration.

In a related development, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has deployed adequate security measures to ensure a hitch-free sallah celebration.

A statement by the command`s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah on Monday in Abuja, assured residents of adequate security during the sallah celebration.

He said the command has put in place proactive security measures to fortify praying grounds, shopping malls, recreational spots, critical infrastructures, motor parks and other areas that would be a beehive of activities during the Sallah

Manzah said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, felicitates with all Muslim faithful as they commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He enjoined residents of the territory to be security conscious and report all suspicious movements to the nearest police formation.

The spokesman said that members of the public can also call the following police distress numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

CAN Urges Elected Leaders to Imbibe Fairness, Equity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked all elected leaders at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in their appointments and governance.

While extending warm wishes to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, CAN admonished leaders to stop discrimination against fellow Nigerians because of their political, ethnic and religious differences.

CAN in a statement issued yesterday by its Acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, urged Muslims to continue to restrain themselves from worldly desires and other negative tendencies as commanded by the Qur’an.

The Christian association also enjoined Muslims and their Christian counterpart to pray to God to help leaders get it right in their search for solutions to problems ravaging the country before it is too late.

It said: “We rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate and pray that God will answer all their prayers offered while the holy month lasts. It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bomber’s attack,’’ the group stated.

CAN admonished Muslims to continue restraining themselves from pleasurable and all kinds of ungodly activities after Ramadan, having purified their souls with fasting, and promote peace, unity and love of the country.

Ugwuanyi Calls for Prayers, Congratulates Muslims

Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi, in a message made available to THISDAY yesterday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, stating that Nigerians stand to benefit immensely from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast.

He emphasised the compelling need for Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, to love and cherish one another as a people of one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.

Ugwuanyi said: “I urge everyone to remain committed to the core values that strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous nation.”

Oyetola, Osun APC Greet Muslims at Ramadan

Osun State Governor, Gbenga Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have joined the rest of Nigerians to congratulate Muslim faithful for observing the Ramadan and the message it represents.

Oyetola, in a message made available to THISDAY yesterday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment on the faithful to get closer to Him and to live totally in self-denial and moderation.

He said: “The holy month of Ramadan is the time when all Muslims are expected to seek the face of Allah and to relate in holiness, love, peace and personal sacrifice with others. I thank you all for keeping the faith and for making personal sacrifices as commanded by Almighty Allah.”

The Osun APC, through its Publicity Director, Kunle Oyatomi, said the process of 30-day fasting, meditation, prayers and personal sacrifice was a test of endurance and commitment to the faith, adding that those who have scaled the mountain successfully have emerged in the spirit of renewal for a peaceful and rewarding life, not only for themselves but also for the community in which they live.

Fintiri Assures Residents of Peaceful Celebration in Adamawa

Governor of Adamawa State, Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has assured the people of a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Solomon Kumangar in Yola yesterday.

He said following the security meeting he held with all security chiefs in the state, there was no cause for alarm.

Fintiri emphasised the need for a peaceful co-existence among citizens in keeping with the lessons of the holy month which he said was dedicated to fasting and prayers to the will Allah.

Obaseki Felicitates with Muslim Faithful

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast – a major pillar of Islam.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, Governor Obaseki urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another in the spirit of the celebrations.

He said: “The holy month of Ramandan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.”

Makinde Urges Muslims to Imbibe Spirit of Sharing

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has urged Muslims around the world to imbibe the culture of sharing love and kindness to promote humanity.

Makinde said this in his message to Muslims yesterday, and signed by his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The governor said that if those with affluence and wealth could share from their possessions, the rate of poverty in Nigeria and the world would reduce.

He said: “The holy books have taught us that when we make others happy, the tendency that we will be happy will be very high. Those who are poor today were not just destined to be poor and same goes for those that are rich. It is just a matter of opportunity.”

Sanwo-Olu Greets Muslims, Seeks Prayers for Peace, Harmony

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, urging them to direct their actions towards attaining peace and progress in the country.

The governor said beyond spiritual uplifting, Ramadan fasting also taught lessons in tolerance and peaceful co-existence, pointing out that the lessons would be useful if everyone played his role in strengthening peace and harmony in the country.

In a statement signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “As our fellow Muslim compatriots celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which signalled the end of Ramadan, I urge all Muslims to deeply reflect on the lessons taught by the blessed month by promoting values that will uplift them spiritually and also improve the condition of humanity in general.

“While we abstained from food and other luxuries in line with the obligations of the blessed month, we learnt patience, perseverance and courage as key values to our spiritual and material success. These lessons would further be useful in our lives when we play our roles in strengthening peace and harmony in our respective communities and also encourage others to do same.”

Sanwo-Olu enjoined Muslims to pray for peace and progress in Lagos and Nigeria.

Dickson Sues for Peace, Religious Tolerance

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has called on Muslim faithful across the country to continue to live in peace with members of other religious sects.

The governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said peace remains the panacea for the development of the country.

He stressed that the current division along religious lines was affecting the growth of the country and tasked Muslim leaders to always promote religious tolerance, peace and unity in their teachings. While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, Governor Dickson enjoined them to continue to pray for the unity of the country.

He said: “I call on Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective of any differences. As they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, they should uphold the vital lessons of love, peace and perseverance which the holy month teaches.

Orji Kalu Felicitates with Muslims

Senator-elect, for Abia North senatorial district, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

A statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja by Mr. Kunle Oyewunmi of Orji Kalu Media Office, urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran. Kalu also urged the Muslim faithful to sustain the exemplary qualities of Prophet Mohammed beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

While condemning perpetrators of hate campaign in the country, the former governor of Abia noted that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

He commended spiritual leaders for promoting peaceful co-existence and admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness and patriotism in their pursuits.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe to celebrate yet another Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan fast. “Let us uphold and sustain the virtues of the holy month in our endeavours. “We must demonstrate piety, brotherliness, selflessness, forgiveness and patriotism in our daily activities as enshrined in the holy Quran.

“Nigeria, as a heterogeneous country, is blessed and as such Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences,” Kalu said.

He also called on the Muslim Ummah to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government and admonished the political class to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

Kalu wished Muslims a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

Glo Rejoices with Muslims

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has joined Nigerian Muslims in rejoicing over the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

In a goodwill message sent to the Muslim community, Globacom advised them to abide by the innate lessons of the holy month of Ramadan which include godliness, philanthropy, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness.

While congratulating them on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri festival, the company urged the Muslim faithful to see the season as a time for worship, piety and sober reflection.

The ‘grandmasters of data’ also called on its subscribers to take advantage of the new Glo Daily Data Splash and other innovative packages to reach out to friends and family members in and outside Nigeria to share love and goodwill during the season and after.

Police Assure Katsina Residents of Adequate Security

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday said adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free Edil-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Despite the low-key celebration announced by the Katsina Emirate Council, the command said it has massively deployed its officers to cover praying grounds, recreation centres, shopping malls, flash and vulnerable places in the state.

The spokesman of the command, Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday, assured the people of the state that the command would not relent in its effort to fight crime and assured residents of their safety.

He urged parents to monitor the movement and activities of their wards, adding that motorist should drive carefully so as not to endanger their lives and that of others during the festivity.

He said: “Notwithstanding that the celebrations are going to be low-keyed in the state, adequate security arrangements have been made to cover all the praying grounds, recreational centers, shopping malls, flash and vulnerable points in the state.”