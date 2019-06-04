PGA Europe to Partner PGAN on Golf Development

Olawale Ajimotokan and Tayo Olaleye, in Abuja

The PGA of Europe has expressed desire to collaborate with the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) on development of golf in Nigeria.

The Director of Development, PGA of Europe, Martin Wesphal elaborated on this plan recently at a meeting with the Nigerian golf stakeholders in Abuja.

His visit to Nigeria was part of the application process to understand the needs of the Nigerian body after PGAN sought membership of PGA Europe last year.

The parley with the stakeholders, which included the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), also centred on how Nigeria can seamlessly assess development funds from the Royal and Ancient (R and A).

A development programme sanctioned by the PGA of Europe will thrust PGAN to the next level and make possible the vision to educate the first set of professional golfers by next year in many facets of the game.

Wesphal similarly revealed that PGA Europe is in the process of building a university of golf that will make golf education accessible for professionals and amateurs, who are seeking better understanding of golf.

As one of the world’s leading organisations for professional golf, PGA of Europe is affiliated with 38 countries, out of which 11 are from other continents. Nigeria, some North African countries and South Africa are the only African members of the body.

“I have come because a part of our membership services is to share knowledge. So whenever they have got a need for knowledge or education, then we give them the understanding on how to apply and the best way to join the international hub of intelligence,” Wesphal, a golf professional for 40 years and development worker for the R and A and the PGA of Europe for 26 years said.

Stressing that while part of the curriculum of PGA Europe is to deliver the international golf coaching framework, he added that through the Nigeria Olympic Committee, PGAN can access solidarity funds from IOC and the R and A.

It will be recalled that the R and A has increased its yearly spending on golf development and education from about 3 million pounds to about 20 million pounds.