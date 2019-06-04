Edo govt warns tricycle, motorcycle operators against flouting ban from major roads, streets

The Edo State Government has restated the ban on tricycle and motorcycle operators from operating on major roads and streets in the state, warning commercial and private motorists as well as transport unions to desist from flouting the directive or risk prosecution by relevant agencies.

In a statement, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engr. Osahon Amiolemen, said the ban was still in place as his ministry has observed that some motorists were testing government’s resolve to enforce the ban

According to him, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to the recent unapproved tricycle operations on some of the roads that the ban on tricycles had earlier been announced and being enforced. The action of these tricycle riders is a clear demonstration of the riders’ resolve to test the state government’s ability to enforce the ban.”

He said the ban on tricycles applies to Sapele Road; Mission Road to Upper Mission (Aduwawa); Airport Road; Sokpona Road up to Asoro Bus Stop; Oba Market Road; Siluko Road up to Egor Market; Urubi Street; Uselu-Lagos Road; Iyaro (Dawson); New-Lagos Road; Lawani Street to Upper Lawani; 3rd East Circular Road; 2nd East Circular Road; 1st East Circular Road; Igun Street; Stadium Road; Akpakpava Road; Ikpoba Hill and Okhoro Road.

Other affected areas are Medical Stores Road; Benin-Auchi Road, up to By-Pass; Benin-Agbor Road, up to By-Pass; Akenzua Street; Plymouth Road; Ehaekpen Street; Erhumwunse Street; Oguola Street; TV Road; 2nd West Circular Road; Textile Mill Road; Wire Road; Oregbeni Street; 3rd Cemetery Road; Akugbe Street; Ihama Road; Adesuwa Grammar School Road; all roads in old G.R.A; Uwasota Road; Obakhavbaye Street; Boundary Road; Evbiemwen Street; First Federal Road etc.

He also warned both private and commercial motorcycle operators to desist from operating within Benin City metropolis, which includes “Oredo, Ikpoba Okha; part of Ovia North East (Benin-Lagos Express Road to Ekiadolor) Uhunmwode (Benin-Auchi Road up to By-pass) and Egor Local Government Area (Ekehuan Road up to Utagban Junction and Siluko Road up to Saw-mill). Tricycle and motorcycle operators and their union members are to kindly take note of this warning as any violator will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”