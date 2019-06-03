Ex-gov Al-Makura’s Aides Don’t Have Power to Unseat Me, Says TIDA President

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Boniface Ifer, has said ex-governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s aides, Moses Utondo and Solomon Pevkyaav, do not have the power to unseat him as a community leader of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State.

The TIDA president dismissed his purported impeachment by the duo as a flash in the pan, insisting that he still remains the Tiv community leader in the state.

The two aides to the former governor recently announced that the TIDA president was removed and consequently ceased to be the community leader of Tiv people of the state.

But the TIDA president, in a statement he issued to journalists yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, stated that Utondo and Pevkyaav lack the power to sack him as the community leader of Tiv people in the state.

He said: “I was elected as president of TIDA by a general congress and not a handful of disgruntled elements whose value has declined geometrically in the recent times shortly after leaving office as aides to the erstwhile governor.”

“If the disgruntled elements wanted to remove me, they should summon a general congress of the association at Imon, the traditional seat of Tiv people of Nasarawa State where cultural activities are being held and remove me rather than staging a kangaroo arrangement under a cashew tree in the state capital.”

The community leader continued by expressing the confidence of the Tiv people of the state in the ability of the new Governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, to take the state to greater heights.

“We, therefore, pledged our total loyalty and support to Sule’s administration which the Tiv people of the state know will be characterised by love, peace, unity, progress, and development.”