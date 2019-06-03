Anambra Gov Reshuffles Cabinet

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has announced that he has reshuffled his cabinet.

The announcement showed the swapping of office by six commissioners, who were moved from one ministry to another.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C.Don Adinuba, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Michael Okonkwo, is now in charge of Housing, while Obi Nwankwo is now in Environment ministry.

Mr Afam Ogene, who was Agriculture Commissioner, is now in Youth and Creative Ministry.

Bonventure Emenali, who was Commissioner for Youths, is now in charge of Lands, while Emeka Ezenwanne, who was in Housing, is now the Commissioner for Utilities.

The statement also revealed that Hon. Nnamdi Onukwuba, who was the Commissioner for Utilities, is now in charge of Agriculture.

THISDAY gathered that the reshuffling was geared towards creating better service and improvement for the people of the state.