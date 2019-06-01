The Play 3SOME by Jude Idada

3SOME the excitingly provocative stage play written and directed by Jude Idada is hitting the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre this June 8 and 9. The Plays Ececutive Producer EDGAR Joseph has stated that this second showing would be much more robust as the issues the story sets out to address are more profound in our society today.

The play centres on emotional infidelity, lust and challenges faced in relationships especially marriages in the internet years. Supported by over 20 corporate bodies including Pay Attitude and Sapphire Scents 3some promises to be a watershed moment in the Nigerian theatre calendar.

Parading a strong production suite led by iconic Olisa Adibua and legendary Alibaba this production comes with gilt edge technical inputs including some of the most extravagant and robust lighting and sound ever to be seen on a Nigwrian stage. Furthermore, VIP ticket holders would be treated to a graceful after party at the Elizabethan themed bourgeois watering hole – Kohinoor.